Q2 Billings Area Weather: From rain and snow to a summer-like Memorial Day weekend

BILLINGS — TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Not nearly as cold as early Tuesday with lows in the 30s to lows 40s. Wednesday is relatively quiet with highs in the 60s and a few low 70s. Clouds increase this afternoon with a chance of showers and weak thunderstorms ahead of a cold front.

WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY: A well-organized weather system arrives late Wednesday as a cold front sweeps through the region. This is bringing Pacific moisture and changing the weather pattern and creating very good conditions for precipitation across mountain and foothill locations, thanks to deep moisture and strong atmospheric lift.

The highest precipitation chances will target the mountains and foothills, while locations farther east like Miles City and Baker see around a 60 percent chance. Thunderstorms are possible with a 15 to 30 percent chances both Wednesday and Thursday, though severe weather isn't expected.

West of a line from Harlowton to Billings to Sheridan, there's a 40 to 80 percent chance of seeing more than half an inch of liquid precipitation. East of Rosebud County, those chances drop to less than 20 percent.

Snow levels will hover in the 6,000-to-7,000 foot range, keeping the white stuff confined to higher elevations. The Beartooth and Absaroka Mountains have a 50 to 90 percent chance of getting more than six inches of snowfall, with generally less than 20 percent odds for a foot or more.

The Bighorn Mountains have 50 to 80 percent chances for six-plus inches and 30 to 50 percent chances for a foot or more over the highest peaks. North and east-facing slopes will see the heaviest accumulations. Temperatures will cool into the 50s and 60s Thursday as the system moves through.

FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY: DRAMATIC TEMPERATURE TURNAROUND

The weather pattern flips Friday as rising atmospheric heights usher in warming temperatures and dry conditions. This marks the beginning of a warm-up that builds through the weekend.

Friday high temperatures start in the 60s before the real warming show begins. By Sunday and Monday, we're looking at temperatures into the 80s. Dry weather returns.