Q2 Billings Area Weather: Dry for now but check out the weekend details

BILLINGS — A stretch of late-summer warmth returns, with mainly dry weather through Friday before increasing moisture brings a better chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend.

THURSDAY

Patchy smoke and hazy skies may be noticeable at times across south-central and southeast Montana, though significant air quality impacts are not expected. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures, with afternoon highs climbing into the 80s and lower 90s. A few isolated mountain showers are possible Thursday evening, but most locations from Billings to Sheridan and across southeast Montana remain dry.

FRIDAY

Dry and pleasant weather continues as a weak ridge of high pressure settles over the region. Sunshine will dominate with seasonable late-August temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Fire weather concerns remain limited thanks to relatively light winds.

SATURDAY

Clouds will gradually build through the day, and scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon and evening across south-central Montana and northern Wyoming. While not everyone will see rain, any storm could produce brief heavy downpours given the unusually moist atmosphere. Highs remain in the 80s to near 90 degrees.

SUNDAY

The most active day of the forecast period looks to be Sunday as a weather disturbance moves across Montana. Showers and thunderstorms become more widespread from Billings and Livingston south to Red Lodge, Sheridan, and the Bighorn Mountains. Gusty winds could accompany passing showers and storms. Behind the system, drier air begins moving in, creating a situation worth monitoring for localized fire weather concerns where vegetation remains dry.

MONDAY

A mix of sun and clouds returns with temperatures holding near seasonal averages. Most lower elevations trend drier, though isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms may linger near the mountains along the Montana-Wyoming border as some monsoonal moisture remains in place.

TUESDAY

Late-summer weather continues with highs generally in the 80s to low 90s. Most communities can expect partly sunny skies and dry conditions, although a stray mountain shower cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Overall, the week starts warm and fairly quiet following the weekend's increased rain and storm chances.