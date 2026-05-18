Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cover the plants overnight. We'll cover the rest of the forecast below

BILLINGS — TUESDAY: Tuesday morning starts with temperatures sinking into the mid to high 20s across most locations. This widespread freeze poses a serious threat to sensitive vegetation, so take action now to protect your plants, gardens, and any outdoor plumbing. By Tuesday afternoon, temperatures will rebound comfortably into the comfortable 60s with some sunshine and a light breeze.

WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY: Wednesday is relatively quiet with mid-30s to mid-40s int he morning and 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. The arrival of our next significant weather maker is showing increasing strength with the storm track diving further south than initially expected. A cold front will sweep through late Wednesday, bringing widespread precipitation chances ranging from 40% in eastern areas to 90% in the mountains west of Billings.

Favorable northeasterly mid-level winds providing excellent upslope flow for foothill locations meaning mountains will see snow while valleys experience rain. Precipitation amounts look most impressive from Rosebud County (Forsyth) to the west, including Billings and Yellowstone County where there's a 40%-90% chance of receiving more than a quarter-inch of moisture.

The mountains and foothills face the highest chances for significant accumulation. There is a 50% chance these areas could see more than three-quarters of an inch of precipitation.But the entire forecast area has some chance of getting measurable precipitation.

WEEKEND: RETURN TO SUNSHINE

Friday looks nice with highs in the 60s to low 70s. Saturday and Sunday brings a return to dry, warm conditions. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s, perfect for any outdoor Memorial Day weekend plans.