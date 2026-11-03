Q2 Billings Area Weather: Consistent weather to welcome in November

BILLINGS — For southern Montana and northern Wyoming, the storm winds down and the winds ease. After some potential morning fog Tuesday, the region settles into a much warmer and drier pattern for the remainder of the week and weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain and mountain snow will gradually end from west to east through this evening. The Bighorn Mountains could deal with blowing snow, creating difficult travel through the evening.

Gusty winds of 25 to 45 mph in the eastern plains will also decrease this evening. Patchy fog may then develop overnight from around Livingston eastward across portions of southern Montana and northern Wyoming, potentially reducing visibility.

TUESDAY

Watch for areas of fog and low clouds during the morning commute. Any fog should lift, leaving a dry and quiet day with highs generally in the upper 40s and 50s. Billings should reach around 53, while Sheridan climbs into the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry weather continues with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures remain seasonable, with highs near 51 in Billings and Miles City and into the middle 50s around Sheridan.

THURSDAY

High pressure keeps the region dry while temperatures begin climbing. Highs reach the middle and upper 50s across much of south-central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming.

FRIDAY

The mild and mainly dry pattern continues. A few mountain showers are possible as a weak disturbance passes through, but precipitation chances across the lower elevations remain very low. Highs will generally be in the middle to upper 50s.

SATURDAY

Another mostly dry day is expected. Temperatures remain mild for early November, with highs mainly in the lower to upper 50s.

SUNDAY

Temperatures climb even further with widespread 50s and lower 60s. Billings could reach around 60, with lower 60s across southeast Montana and temperatures potentially reaching the middle 60s around Sheridan. Dry weather should continue.

MONDAY

The mild pattern holds into the beginning of next week. Highs should reach the upper 50s and lower 60s across south-central and southeast Montana, with northern Wyoming potentially reaching the middle 60s again. Precipitation chances remain very low.