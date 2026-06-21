Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chances for active weather this week likely peak next weekend

BILLINGS — THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING: Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across the region Sunday evening thanks to the atmosphere loaded with moisture, especially east of a line from Hysham to Sheridan where locally heavy rainfall becomes the main concern. Temperatures will remain comfortable with the cloud cover and storm activity keeping things cooler than typical for this time of year.

MONDAY: A cold front will march through the region during the day Monday, serving as the primary trigger for shower and thunderstorm development. This system packs more punch than Sunday's activity, with the potential for a few strong to severe storms, particularly east of Billings.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal severe weather risk for areas along and east of the Hysham to Sheridan corridor, with a slight risk extending into Campbell and Crook counties in Wyoming. Hail appears to be the primary threat, though strong winds and heavy rainfall will also be possible. The timing looks to favor early to mid-afternoon for the strongest activity.

TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY: Behind Monday's cold front, northwest winds aloft bring drier conditions across the region. While not completely precipitation-free, Tuesday and Wednesday will offer a welcome break from the more active weather pattern.

Temperatures will begin climbing back toward more typical summer levels as sunshine becomes more abundant. Any isolated shower or storm activity will be brief and widely scattered.

THURSDAY: The quiet spell ends Thursday as another weather system approaches, bringing widespread shower and thunderstorm chances of 30 to 50 percent. This appears to be a more organized system with the potential for a few strong storms to develop across the forecast area.

FRIDAY: Friday will be the warmest day of the period with temperatures soaring to around 90 degrees across much of the region, especially east of Billings.. Southwest winds ahead of a major storm system will pump hot air northward from the Great Basin. While Friday afternoon should remain dry due to a strong capping inversion, that lid will break by evening, potentially unleashing strong thunderstorms Friday night.

NEXT WEEKEND AND BEYOND: A powerful storm system has all the ingredients for widespread precipitation and could be cold enough to produce accumulating snow in the mountains. The exact track and intensity remain uncertain, but this has the potential to bring significant weather for the region. Anyone with outdoor plans next weekend should stay closely tuned to forecast updates throughout this week.