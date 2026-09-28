Q2 Billings Area Weather: Breezy Tuesday, otherwise pretty quiet for now

BILLINGS — A few showers and thunderstorms linger Monday, but a much quieter stretch of weather takes over Tuesday and continues through the weekend. Temperatures warm into the 70s and potentially lower 80s Tuesday before settling closer to seasonal levels for the remainder of the week.

MONDAY EVENING

Scattered showers will continue moving across south-central Montana and northern Wyoming, with additional showers and a few thunderstorms possible through the Evening. Most precipitation should remain light, although far southeast Montana could see somewhat stronger activity, with a slight chance of a strong storm near the Dakota borders. Any precipitation should end by late evening as drier air moves in.

TUESDAY

Sunny, dry and warmer weather takes over. Highs climb into the mid to upper 70s across much of the region, with a few locations potentially reaching the lower 80s. Billings is forecast near 77 degrees. Breezy afternoon conditions develop especially west and north of Billings, including around Livingston, Big Timber and Harlowton.

WEDNESDAY

A weak, dry cold front moves through the region. No significant precipitation is expected, but temperatures cool roughly 10 degrees compared with Tuesday. Highs generally settle around 70 degrees, including about 73 in Billings. Breezy conditions remain possible, particularly across western and northern portions of the region.

THURSDAY

The quiet pattern continues with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Afternoon temperatures generally remain in the upper 60s to lower 70s, with Billings near 67 degrees.

FRIDAY

Temperatures rebound a bit while sunshine and dry weather continue. Many locations should reach the low to mid-70s, with Billings around 73 degrees and areas from Hardin to Sheridan potentially reaching the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Another weak push of cooler air moves through, but the forecast remains mainly dry. Highs fall back into the upper 60s across much of south-central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming, with Billings around 65 degrees.

SUNDAY

The mild and predominantly dry pattern continues to finish the weekend. Afternoon temperatures remain mainly in the mid to upper 60s, with Billings near 68 degrees.