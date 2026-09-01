Q2 Billings Area Weather: Are your Labor Day weekend plans uncertain? So is the weather

BILLINGS — Billings and surrounding communities can expect near normal temperatures early in the week, followed by daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, with stronger storms capable of producing gusty winds. Conditions remain somewhat uncertain heading into the Labor Day weekend.

TUESDAY EVENING

Increasing clouds and a developing southwest flow aloft will bring isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, especially near the foothills and mountains. Some storms may produce brief strong wind gusts despite limited rainfall.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become more widespread, particularly west of Billings and near higher terrain. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s around Billings while breezy southwest winds increase area-wide. Any stronger storm could produce gusty winds.

THURSDAY

Billings should remain in the mid to upper 80s while western foothill locations stay somewhat cooler. Breezy southwest winds create elevated fire weather concerns across lower elevations west of Billings where humidity levels fall into the teens and low 20s.

FRIDAY

Highs remain in the 80s across much of the area. Thunderstorm chances continue, although coverage may be more limited. The region remains positioned between hotter air to the east and cooler influences to the west, keeping temperatures variable across the forecast area.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND THROUGH MONDAY

Confidence decreases, but current indications suggest a shift toward a more progressive weather pattern with continued showers and thunderstorms. Some forecast guidance hints at a wetter scenario developing, while other solutions favor warmer and drier conditions. Residents with outdoor plans should monitor updated forecasts through the week as changes remain likely.