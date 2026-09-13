Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another week of fall changes in the weather

BILLINGS — A cool and unsettled start to the week will bring showers, gusty winds, and even some mountain snow to parts of Montana before a gradual warming trend develops by midweek. Another round of unsettled weather may return late in the week, especially across western and southwestern Montana.

SUNDAY NIGHT

A Pacific storm system will spread showers across much of Montana overnight, with the steadiest precipitation focused on northwest, north-central, and northeast Montana. Higher elevations above roughly 6,500 feet could see accumulating snow, especially along the Continental Divide and Glacier region. Thunderstorms are possible across southeast Montana, where a few stronger cells may develop. Gusty southeast winds will continue east of Billings, while southwest Montana remains windy and comparatively drier.

MONDAY

The storm exits eastward, leaving a much cooler and windy day statewide. Widespread west winds will develop, with some areas from central Montana south toward the western foothills seeing gusts over 50 mph. Scattered showers linger across portions of north-central and eastern Montana during the morning before gradually diminishing. High temperatures will run well below normal, generally in the 60s and lower 70s. Mountain snow showers taper off through the day.

TUESDAY

Conditions improve statewide as precipitation comes to an end and skies begin clearing. The coolest morning of the week is expected, with frost possible in some valleys and colder sheltered locations, especially across western, southwestern, and south-central Montana. Afternoon temperatures remain on the cool side but begin a slow rebound. Most locations stay dry.

WEDNESDAY

A quieter weather pattern settles across Montana. Sunshine becomes more widespread and temperatures continue to recover. Most of the state experiences dry conditions, although a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out near the Canadian border and far northeastern Montana. High temperatures generally climb back into the upper 60s and 70s.

THURSDAY

Milder weather continues with many communities reaching the 70s. Most of Montana remains dry, but increasing clouds may begin to signal the approach of another Pacific weather system. Forecast confidence decreases later in the day as models differ on the timing and extent of the next round of precipitation.

FRIDAY

Another disturbance may bring renewed chances for showers, particularly across western and southwestern Montana. Some forecast guidance suggests a wetter pattern statewide, while other solutions are less aggressive, creating some uncertainty. Eastern Montana is likely to remain warmer with only isolated precipitation chances. Temperatures generally stay seasonable, with highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY

The weekend currently looks warmer and generally drier across much of Montana. High pressure is expected to build over the Northern Rockies, allowing temperatures to rise into the upper 70s and locally near 80 degrees in some lower-elevation communities. Any lingering late-week showers should diminish, leading to favorable outdoor conditions statewide.