Q2 Billings Area Weather: Another spring flip-flop from warm and wind to a quick cool down with showers.

BILLINGS — WEDNESDAY: A March 25 record high of 78° was recorded at the Billings airport but it came with 48 mph wind gusts at the same time. That broke the old record of 74° set in 1999. Sheridan, Wyoming also reached 78° and set a daily record.

TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY: A cold front makes its move late this afternoon and into the evening, and it doesn't arrive quietly. Rumbles of thunder and rain showers lead the way, then transition to rain and snow showers overnight and into Thursday morning.

Don't expect significant snow accumulation at lower elevations. The high country, however, could pick up 1 to 3 inches, with the highest peaks having a 40% shot at more than 3 inches. As the night goes on, winds shift northerly and temperatures begin their tumble.

THURSDAY: High temperatures drop to the 40s and low 50s. Precipitation wraps up during the afternoon as drier air pushes in from the north and west. Northwest winds of 20 to 35 mph will sweep the plains, while the western foothills see gusts pushing 30 to 50 mph. The fire danger eases considerably, but travel and outdoor plans should account for those blustery conditions.

FRIDAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: An upper-level ridge builds over the region, bringing back the sunshine and warmth in a hurry. Friday starts the climb with highs in the 50s, then Saturday pushes into the 60s to lower 70s. By Sunday and Monday, temperatures reach the 70s. Winds look light for most of the weekend. The one exception to watch is the western foothills where we could see some increased winds Sunday into Monday as an upper-level trough begins pushing onto the West Coast.