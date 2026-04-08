Q2 Billings Area Weather: A mild mix of clouds and sun on Thursday and Friday

BILLINGS — In the wake of our latest storm and cold front, temperatures dropped rapidly late Tuesday and Wednesday, and far eastern Montana still had plenty of strong wind and some light snow Wednesday, too. Our weather will be quieting down tonight, but another wave will be moving our way on Thursday. Lows Thursday morning will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s.

The small clipper which will move over Montana on Thursday will deliver a lot of clouds the first half of the day, but few showers will fall, and highs will be in the 50s and lower 60s. Friday will begin with a lot of cool sunshine, but we can expect both increasing clouds and increasing temperatures by afternoon. Saturday will be even warmer with a chance for rain showers mainly late in the evening.

A trough of low pressure will be undercutting the ridge of high pressure over our region on Sunday and Monday. That southwesterly flow will bring better chances for mountain snow, valley rain and even a few thunderstorms on Sunday. More rain showers will fall on Monday. At this time, next Tuesday and Wednesday look dry, but showers will be possible, and it will be cooler early next week.