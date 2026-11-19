BILLINGS — A quieter Thursday follows today’s strong winds, but colder weather settles in and a more widespread period of light snow arrives Friday into Saturday. Accumulating snow is increasingly likely across much of south-central and southeast Montana, while colder and occasionally unsettled conditions linger through the weekend.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be considerably quieter with lighter winds and little, if any, precipitation. Temperatures remain chilly, generally topping out around the upper 30s to mid-40s. Patchy fog could develop during the morning, potentially reducing visibility for the commute in portions of south-central Montana.

FRIDAY

Another round of fog will be possible early Friday. The next storm system begins affecting the region Friday with snow chances increasing across south-central and southeast Montana and northern Wyoming. Temperatures generally remain in the upper 30s, but increasing lift associated with the approaching system should allow snow to become more widespread. Accumulations are possible, although amounts remain uncertain.

SATURDAY

Saturday offers an opportunity for widespread snow. Developing low pressure to the southeast will favor north to northeast winds across the region, potentially enhancing snowfall along the foothills through upslope flow. Most areas have a chance of receiving accumulating snow, and Billings could potentially see its first one-inch snowfall of the season. Limited moisture means overall totals stay relatively modest.

SUNDAY

The main storm system pulls away Saturday evening, but another upper-level disturbance lingering over Montana should keep scattered snow showers possible through Sunday. Any additional accumulations look light. Temperatures remain cold, with afternoon highs mainly near 30 to the lower 30s and overnight lows dipping into the teens and lower 20s.

MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY

Cold conditions linger into Monday before temperatures gradually moderate Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs returning to around 40 to the mid-40s by midweek. The overall weather pattern remains active heading toward Thanksgiving week, although confidence in the timing and impacts of individual systems remains low. Travelers should continue monitoring the forecast as Thanksgiving approaches.