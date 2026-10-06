Q2 Billings Area Forecast: When the weather finally changes, it CHANGES

BILLINGS — Very warm and dry weather will continue through much of the workweek, with occasional breezy conditions keeping fire weather concerns elevated. A major pattern change remains possible this weekend, bringing much cooler temperatures and increasing chances for widespread precipitation, including mountain snow.

MONDAY EVENING:

Breezy west winds will gradually decrease this evening following a very warm and dry day. Elevated to critical fire weather conditions will remain a concern early in the evening, especially along the western foothills where a Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 8 PM.

TUESDAY:

A weak, dry cold front will move across the region, shifting winds to the north and bringing cooler temperatures. Highs will generally fall into the 70s, including around 79 in Billings, but dry weather will continue.

WEDNESDAY:

High pressure begins rebuilding across the region, maintaining dry conditions. Temperatures remain well above early-October averages, with highs generally in the 70s, including the mid-70s around Billings.

THURSDAY:

Warm and dry weather continues with occasional breezy conditions. Afternoon temperatures will generally remain in the 70s across south-central and southeast Montana.

FRIDAY:

Temperatures climb again ahead of an approaching weather system, with some locations potentially reaching the 80s. Increasing winds combined with the warm and dry conditions could produce another period of elevated fire weather concerns.

SATURDAY:

Changes begin to develop as a large upper-level trough approaches the western U.S. A cold front could move through the region, beginning the transition toward cooler and increasingly unsettled weather.

SUNDAY:

A much different weather pattern could take hold, with sharply cooler temperatures and periods of widespread precipitation possible. Mountain snow is increasingly possible, while some forecast solutions even suggest the potential for snow reaching lower elevations. The exact track of the storm remains uncertain and will determine temperatures, precipitation amounts and precipitation type.