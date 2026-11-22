MONTANA — A cold late-November pattern holds across Montana into Monday, with areas of light snow, patchy fog and slick travel. A warming trend then takes over through the middle and latter part of the week, while gusty winds become an increasing concern, especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and foothills. Thanksgiving turns milder, although western Montana may see another round of mountain snow.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Snow in western Montana diminishes. Patchy fog may develop across parts of north-central, central and southwest Montana, with locally dense fog possible. Low clouds and fog could also affect some western valleys and the south-central foothills. Temperatures remain cold enough that slick spots may linger where moisture freezes on untreated surfaces.

MONDAY

Another chilly day, although temperatures begin a slow rebound. Most precipitation ends, with just occasional light snow showers possible around the southwest Montana mountains and the Absaroka-Beartooth region. Strengthening inversions across western Montana could trap fog and low clouds in valleys for much of the day, limiting warming there. Elsewhere, conditions are mainly dry with highs from the upper 20s into the 30s.

TUESDAY

The warming trend becomes more noticeable as high pressure strengthens. Most of Montana stays dry, with temperatures climbing into the 30s and 40s. Winds increase across north-central and central Montana and along the south-central foothills. Gusts near 50 mph are possible around favored gap locations near Livingston and the western foothills early in the day.

WEDNESDAY

Dry and milder weather continues for most of the state. Breezy conditions remain a concern across central and north-central Montana, while south-central Montana could see another period of stronger foothill winds. Western valleys may continue dealing with stubborn inversions, fog or low clouds before the atmospheric pattern begins changing.

THANKSGIVING

Thanksgiving turns warmer than normal across much of central, eastern and south-central Montana, with many areas reaching the 40s and some locations approaching the 50s. Winds become stronger across portions of north-central and central Montana and remain breezy around the south-central foothills. Western Montana begins transitioning toward a wetter pattern as Pacific moisture arrives, bringing increasing chances for precipitation and accumulating mountain snow. Travel impacts may increase over mountain passes, particularly near the Montana-Idaho border.

FRIDAY

Mild conditions continue across much of central and eastern Montana, with widespread 40s and some lower 50s possible. Strong winds remain the primary concern across parts of central and north-central Montana. Western Montana may get a temporary break following the Thanksgiving system, while a few showers cannot be ruled out farther east.

SATURDAY INTO NEXT WEEKEND

Temperatures remain relatively mild for late November across much of Montana, although northwest flow begins returning. Most central and eastern areas stay largely dry. Western Montana gets a brief period of quieter weather before another more active Pacific pattern approaches. Rising snow levels may eventually confine meaningful snow accumulation mainly to the higher mountain passes.