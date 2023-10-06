Q2 welcomes breast cancer survivors to annual Pink Week breakfast

BILLINGS — The entire Q2 news team welcomed about 150 brave breast cancer survivors and caregivers to the station’s studios for what's become an annual tradition going strong since 2009.

Many of those women consider themselves part of what they call the 'Pink Sisterhood', a group they didn’t ask to be part of but now it is a big part of their life.

“Having grown up with no sister, I started using the phrase pink sisterhood when I was going through my own breast cancer journey. These women are my pink sisterhood,” says six-year breast cancer survivor Dee Oakland.

Ask any of the women at Q2’s annual Pink Breakfast what their superpower is and they’ll likely tell you they’re a survivor. Whether it’s 39 years like SunnieRay who got diagnosed back in 1984, or a few years like Denise, Sandy or Athena. Each has a distinct perspective on life.

“My advice for anybody that's diagnosed with cancer is talk to everybody that you can, and remember, you’re never alone. There's always somebody in your corner. Always," says 1.5-year survivor Sandy Pastian.

RELATED: Photo Gallery: 2023 Pink Breakfast

The words you are not alone mean a lot to anyone battling breast cancer, but to some they mean everything. Brenda Miller is a five-year survivor with cancer that’s metastasized to her brain and lungs causing 22 brain tumors.

“I started having trouble breathing at work and I had fluid on my heart and my lungs, and they hospitalized me for six days and told me to get my affairs in order because I didn't have much time to live,” says Miller.

She doesn't know where her story goes next, but she does know she’s still surviving. It’s wrapping those fellow survivors in love that has Vicki Olson Johnson returning to the Q2 Pink Breakfast again and again. In fact, Olson has only missed two Q2 Pink Breakfasts.

“I think people saw in that first breakfast and those after how much bonding happens between women and men who’ve experienced this journey through cancer, and thank you for giving us this opportunity to be celebrated,” says Olson.

To all our survivors, you are not alone, and the Q2 family loves you.