Rose Park Elementary teacher receives 'One Class at a Time' recognition

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public School, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Sydney Holt, an elementary school music teacher dedicated to nurturing the whole child through music.

"Music is so important because it taps into a different part of their brain, and it also helps elevate all areas of learning," said Mrs. Holte. "There are so many studies that are done about how music can help reading scores or math scores, and not just to help those other subjects, but also to give kids a creative outlet."

In her 11 years of teaching, she's seen firsthand how music helps find balance and calm.

"Oftentimes, there are students that sometimes have a hard time regulating, and then after music, sometimes they are fresh and ready to learn. Sometimes it's opposite. Sometimes it's too loud for certain students or things like that, but yeah, I think the regulation piece is huge for music."

Music naturally makes the kids want to get up and move around, something she encourages.

"I think it's so kinesthetic. We're doing stuff all the time with our bodies and with our voices, and so I think that just keeps them engaged because their whole body is being used to learn."

As her young students grow and move forward in their education, Sydney holds a special hope for their future.

"I hope they develop a love for music, and even if music is not something they feel like maybe they're the most skillful at, they can appreciate it and they can go to events later in life or someday maybe have their own kids and share a love for music."

Helping shape the future of her students through the melodies of music. That's just one of the reasons why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools presented Mrs. Holt with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee along with a few other surprises.

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next.