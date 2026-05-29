Riverside Middle School teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Alyssa Jordahl-Byington, a first-year teacher in a specialized school program providing intensive behavioral, social, and academic support for students.

"We've been able to be really creative with how we help students here," said Mrs. Jordahl-Byington. "The BASE program is designed for students that would struggle in a general education classroom. A lot of our students maybe have ADHD, emotional disturbance, autism, PTSD, things like that. So they don't thrive as much in a large classroom setting. They need more individualized support."

Her path to get here has been an interesting one.

"I started out training horses, and then there was a shortage of people teaching riding lessons. So I started teaching riding lessons. And then I got into equine-assisted learning and equine therapy, working with veterans and children with disabilities. My in-laws are super involved in education, and they suggested that I try teaching. So I did, and I've been super excited to be able to make an impact."

She has a calming presence, which is very important in her classroom.

"These students, they need such an individualized plan that me being there with them every day and talking through all these situations with them is just exactly what they need."

And no matter what the future holds for her students, she wants them to know she will always be cheering them on.

"I hope that they remember that there's someone there that really believes in them, that wants the best for them. And I hope they are able just to take some of the skills, especially around emotional regulation, and carry that for their life with them."

For her exceptional commitment to her students, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Jordahl-Byington with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also on hand to give her a $150 gift card, along with a other few surprises. Congratulations!

We’ve reached the end of another school year, but we’ll be back next year to honor more deserving teachers from across the area. If you’d like to look back at this year’s "One Class at a Time" award winners, click here.

Have a great summer!