“One Class at a Time” spotlights Newman Elementary teacher

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Paige Zeeck, a music teacher who keeps her students rockin'!

""Everyone loves music in some format, and so kids really engage with it," said Mrs. Zeeck. "The way I structure my class, it's very, very fast-paced. We go from one activity to the next. They really don't have a chance to not be active the whole time. Whether it's singing or if we're doing something rhythmically, we do lots of movement."

She keeps her kids moving while she does quite a bit of moving herself.

"I start at Big Sky. I teach five classes over there. Then I jet over here, eat some lunch, and then I typically have four more here in the afternoon. I teach pretty much every single grade, every day. So I'll be teaching fifth grade, then all of a sudden it's kindergarten, and then I'll be in our intensive life skills class. And it's always just something new every 30 minutes."

She got her degree in music through the saxophone, but that's not all she plays.

"I play some percussion now, but with the kids, they hear me play a lot of ukulele and piano, so that's fun."

And she cherishes watching her students' interest in the world of music grow over the years.

"It's just fun to see them grow from, like, kindergarten through sixth grade. I'm one of the few teachers that actually gets to see a child's progression for that long. So it's really fun just to see the growth."

Music is a powerful art form, and thanks to Mrs. Zeeck, these young minds will continue to be inspired no matter where their journey leads them. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present her with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. And City Brew Coffee was also on hand to give her a $150 gift card, along with a few other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.