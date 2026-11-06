"One Class at a Time" honors exceptional teacher at Central Heights Elementary

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jeannie Paquette, a functional life skills teacher in the Individualized Education Program at Central Heights Elementary.

"Functional life skills is working with kids in grades three through five," said Mrs. Paquette. "We just focus on their specific IEP goals and trying to make progress with that."

They also spend a lot of time working on everyday motor skills.

"How we brush our teeth, how we get dressed in the morning, how we get the jacket on, zipping that up, getting lunch, serving themselves."

Mrs. Paquette is an incredible teacher, but how did she get here?

"It kind of fell into my lap. I started as an aide, and unfortunately, my second year of being an aide, the teacher quit. And so my principal saw something in me and she was like, 'Hey, you should really think about being the teacher.' And I was like, 'Okay.' And so I went back to school and got my degree and started teaching."

And her favorite thing about teaching these wonderful kids?

"Seeing the growth of the students from year to year. I get blessed to get them for somewhere anywhere from three to four years. I really see maturity over that time span. I develop a relationship with the family. And then when they graduate from here and I get to see them out at Special Olympics or Eagle Mount, it's so exciting to come back and see where they're at."

Eventually, her students will move on. What does she hope they remember about their time with her?

"Well, I hope that they remember that we had a fun time. I really do try to bring an energy and a lightheartedness, but also boundaries and discipline into my classroom. It's a balance of both and just love. I hope they leave here just feeling loved."

And from what we've seen and what we've heard, they absolutely do. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Paquette with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee along with a few other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next.