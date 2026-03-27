“One Class at a Time” honors teacher at Burlington Elementary

Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Madison Miller, an amazing kindergarten teacher who knows that movement means engagement.

"Oh, we move all the time, at least every three minutes," said Mrs. Miller. "We're moving from the carpet to their tables, to getting in line, to going to the bathroom. The key is moving. We move all day. It keeps them not as busy, and then they can pay attention better."

She's been teaching for four years and loves that each day brings different challenges.

"It's always new every day. You have no idea what to expect. It is just amazing. You never know what you're gonna get. They love you. I just love their little personalities and how much growth they make in a year."

Mrs. Miller is doing an incredible job laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning in these young minds.

"Like problem-solving skills, communication skills, and their letters and sounds and their numbers. But just that they have those foundational building blocks and relationships so that they can be successful as they go through school and grow."

She has set them on a strong path toward an exciting journey and a lifelong love of learning. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Miller with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also there to surprise her with a $150 gift card, along with a few other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.