"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Broadwater Elementary

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Heather Holborn, a second-grade teacher at Broadwater Elementary who's been teaching for about 26 years, and her students continue to bring her joy every day.

"I feed off of their excitement, and so I try to just approach things with excitement," said Ms. Holborn.

Excitement and kindness.

"If you look around my classroom, you can see one of my main goals is just for them to learn that kindness matters. And so we talk a lot about being kind and having empathy and looking out for each other as a second-grade family."

That approach clearly shines through, as highlighted in her nomination, which says she has a kind heart and is so sweet.

"I love that. Actually, that's what I want them to feel. I want them to feel loved, I want them to feel kindness, and just that they matter. So hearing that that's the perception just fills my heart with joy."

Ms. Holborn truly cherishes every moment she spends with her students.

"I'm seeing them grow. I just like to see where they come in and how they are when they leave, and just see all the growth and confidence, and the lightbulb moments are the best."

And as her students embark on the next chapter of their learning journey, she has a very special, heartfelt message for them.

"I hope that they just remember that they can do anything they set their minds to, that they can overcome, and that they can approach life with kindness and empathy."

A truly inspiring teacher whose positive spirit deeply touches her students, and that's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Ms. Holborn with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She was also surprised with a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee, along with a few other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next.