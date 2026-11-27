BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Lori Grimstad, a first-grade teacher at Miles Avenue Elementary who does an exceptional job keeping these young minds engaged. But how?

"Lots of planning, a lot of forethought, and that doesn't help all the time, but just lots of activities," said Mrs. Grimstad. "We have built in some really solid brain breaks so they can get up and they can move around. It could be two minutes."

One of the ways she keeps these young students excited about learning is through the PAX Good Behavior Game, which is used district-wide.

"It focuses on what the kids want their classroom to be like. So they will say, up on the wall, we have pictures and words that say, 'This is what we expect everybody to look like or sound like.' And so then, you know, if it gets rough, then we're like, 'Oh, remember what you said that you wanted in your classroom? Let's do more of this.' And that's the only time that we'll call out, you know, misbehavior or things we say we want less of. And so we keep track of that. We call it a game. And when they win, they win weird things like, you know, doing weird noises or drumming or, you know, something you wouldn't normally get to do in a classroom. And it lasts two minutes, one minute, 30 seconds, and you're back to engagement again. And I think that's the key—is just recognizing what they need."

Mrs. Grimstad has been teaching for 30 years, and the rewards have been many, especially those aha moments.

"That's probably the best thing, is when you see a kid just—it's just a look, you know, and you can't catch it all the time, but that's what I like to see. It's just that, you know, they get that on their own."

This year is bittersweet because it's her final year as she plans to retire. What does she hope her students remember about her?

"I always tell them, no matter how it seems like in the day, I'll always love you and that you know somebody's got your back."

One need only observe how these young people flourish around her to recognize how true that is. And that is one of the reasons why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Grimstad with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee along with a few other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher in your life, click here.