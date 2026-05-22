"One Class at a Time" honors Boulder Elementary teacher

BILLINGS — Q2, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Amy Robson, a kindergarten teacher who's been teaching in Billings for 20 years and continues to love every minute of it.

"Hanging out with kids all day, teaching them how to jump rope, teaching them how to do math, teaching them how to read, all the fun things. I'm so lucky," said Mrs. Robson. "Every day is a laugh. I literally spend my whole day laughing, and I'm so blessed to be able to do what I love."

She does an excellent job keeping young minds engaged simply by making learning fun.

"If they don't love school in kindergarten, that's going to be a long 13 years for their parents. I want them to love kindergarten, and I want them to love school. So my whole goal is to get them into kindergarten and just have them love learning and love being in school."

Mrs. Robson also gets a kick out of running into her students outside of school.

"I was at Scheels the other day buying a water bottle for a rafting trip, and I ran into somebody that's in my class, and she just stood like this. I'm like, I leave school, honey. They do think I live here. So if they see me in the regular world, they're like, whoa, or see me with my family. That's a big one."

Speaking of family, she has built wonderful relationships with her students' parents as well.

"I get so close to all my parents. By the end of the year, we're crying because we aren't going to be able to message each other and laugh about all the funny things their kids do. They're all so supportive, and I've just been really, really lucky."

Mrs. Robson has a heartfelt message for her students as they move on in life.

"Keep being a learner and keep doing the best you can. You're always going to make mistakes. That's why pencils have erasers."

An educator doing a wonderful job inspiring young minds and fostering a true love of learning. And for that and so many other reasons, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Robson with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. And City Brew Coffee was also on hand to give her a $150 gift card, along with a other few surprises. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.