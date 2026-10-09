"One Class at a Time" celebrates teacher at Highland Elementary

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public School, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"Well, I think that if you come in every day and you're positive and excited to teach, they're excited to learn."

Meet Paige Heflin, a dedicated first grade teacher who excels at keeping her young students engaged, even on the most challenging days.

"Oh, it takes a lot of, 'Keep eyes up here.' But honestly, a lot of movement is really important. So a lot of the time when we do our reading or our math, we're moving around the room. I do a lot of like, 'Turn and talk to your friends,' or, 'Teach your friends how to do it,' and that helps them stay engaged with me and then stay engaged in the lesson when they're working together."

Miss Heflin has been shaping young minds for six years, and her passion for education began right here in Billings.

"It was in high school. I volunteered to help out at Broadwater Elementary and I was like, 'Oh, this is really fun.' And so then I was like—it was my senior year and I was like, 'All right, I'm going to be a teacher.' And then I just went for it, and I ended up loving it."

Teaching comes with many rewards, but her favorite part is those "aha" moments.

"Seeing the kids grow and like, one day, all of a sudden, they're able to read on their own without me having to help them and it's like, 'Oh my gosh, it clicked.' It's like everything we do is working, and it's like seeing them actually like light up when they're able to read on their own or solve a problem is super like fulfilling in my life."

As they move on to the next grade and beyond, she strives above all to leave them with an unwavering belief in their own potential.

"To be confident in themselves and be excited to learn, and even though things might not work and be hard for them, to keep trying, and then they'll finally grasp it one day."

And these young minds definitely have a bright future ahead because of you. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Ms. Heflin with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee, along with a few other surprises.

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next.