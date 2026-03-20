“One Class at a Time” celebrates McKinley Elementary teacher

Q2, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Caitlin Hraban, a school counselor who's doing an incredible job helping shape the lives of young students.

"My role at McKinley is to help. I'm a helper," said Mrs. Hraban. "I teach classroom lessons that focus on friendship skills, kindness, kind of those social skills that we're expecting students to use to be successful in school. I work with academic traits. I support individual students if there's a need. I support groups of students. And then I like to say I do my other duties as assigned. So anything else that comes up, I kind of handle that."

She wears many hats, from being a crossing guard to helping out at lunch and even filling in as a substitute teacher for full days. She's often the first one there and the last one to leave. Why does she do it?

"Because I love this community. This community has been so welcoming. It's my seventh year here. I really feel like they're my family, and I just love these kids and these families and these teachers and the staff here."

There are many rewards that come with her job, but what's her favorite?

"I get to be a small part of their story as they grow to be good people, to be successful out in the community and in our world."

Truly the heart and soul of McKinley Elementary. For her, what does that mean?

"Everything. I don't do the job because I want the recognition. I work behind the scenes to let other people shine. And just to have someone see me that way is so meaningful. It means a lot to me."

And you mean a lot to them, Mrs. Hraban. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present her with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee, along with a few other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.