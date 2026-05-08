"One Class at a Time" celebrates Eagle Cliffs Elementary teacher

Q2, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tonya Scheafer, a 2nd grade teacher who loves making every school day a fun experience for her young students.

"For me, if I'm not having fun, I can't expect the kids to have fun," said Mrs. Scheafer.

She's been teaching for 38 years and can't imagine doing anything else.

"Second grade is the best grade ever. They're so excited about learning, and they cheer at the beginning of the year when you give them a little bit of homework. You know, it's like, yay, we get to do this. And they just love school."

She makes sure each day brings a new adventure.

"I try to plan so that they have excitement to look forward to, as well as myself. And we just have a good time, as well as learning, and just work our hardest and keep going."

Mrs. Scheafer does an excellent job keeping young minds engaged through creative ways.

"We do a rainforest play where our whole classroom is immersed in the rainforest completely, with the ceiling and all the way around the walls. And we bring in all kinds of rainforest animals, and we put together a play based on all of our science standards so that it's a reader's theater-type script. Kids have a really awesome time. And I've been doing this for a while, so it's so heartwarming to hear kids coming back from the past and, oh, the thing I remember most about second grade is doing that rainforest."

She has made a lasting impact on countless students, holding each one close to her heart.

"I just hope they remember how important they are, that they are the most important things that I have, and that they take that information and carry on with it through their journey and just know how important they are."

And she has given them a strong foundation for the road ahead. Because of that and so much more, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Scheafer with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. And City Brew Coffee was also on hand to give her a $150 gift card, along with a other few surprises. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.