Meadowlark Elementary teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Ann Marie Guelff, a first-grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary with a special talent for keeping her young students engaged and excited to learn.

"The life of a first-grade teacher is fun. It's never boring," said Mrs. Guelff. "You got to just be busy. You got to change transitions quickly. You have to have lots of engaging activities. We're moving constantly in our room. We're taking brain breaks, playing different math games, and just trying to keep them engaged as much as possible."

And nothing beats the thrill of seeing a concept finally click.

"We're learning so many things so quickly. They have these aha moments that are just incredible where they just are like, 'I, I get it, Mrs. Guelff.' It's so exciting."

Parents want her to know just how much they appreciate how she makes their kids feel safe in her classroom.

"That means everything to me. It really does. Just being a safe place for them to come every day, being loved."

Out of all the things she loves about being a teacher, what's her favorite?

"When I get a high school graduation announcement or somebody comes back that I taught that many years ago and they're like, 'Mrs. Guelff, I remember. I remember Mercy Watson. I remember the hot-buttered toast we had in your class. I remember the math games we played.' Just those kids that come back and come and see me and say that they remembered my classroom."

And her hope for her students as they step into the next chapter?

"The love of learning, a love of reading is my biggest goal in first grade. Just take that love of reading and go and read as much as you can and love it and find books that you love and just be good people."

And because of her, they've got a great start. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Guelff with a $500 grant proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She was also surprised with a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee along with a few other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next.