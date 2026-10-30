French teacher at Senior High shines in the "One Class at a Time" spotlight

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Marmee Morin, a French teacher at Senior High who took an incredible journey to get there.

"I took French at Senior High back in the '80s and was an AFS exchange student to Denmark for 3 months, and I could not master Danish," said Mrs. Morin. "I came back and thought, okay, I'm going to master French. So I studied it in college and then lived abroad in France for 12 years."

Her favorite thing about living there?

"The culture all around, living in a big city was amazing. So yeah, the art and culture is what I love the most."

Eventually, her path brought her right back home to Montana.

"I moved back to Billings after living abroad and knew that I needed to be involved in the community. I started off at MSUB. The French program was just very small up there, and as soon as something opened in the district, I jumped on it because I knew this would be fun."

While Spanish remains the most commonly taught foreign language in schools, how are her students responding to learning French?

"Incredibly receptive. They love the food, the culture, and I have very eager, enthusiastic learners."

Madame Morin mentioned food, and one of the more popular items she brings in is homemade French bread.

"Thanks to my husband downtown with the Le Fournil, I'm able to bring in bread from time to time. It's great. They get to taste the different types and bring in things to go with it. We're all lucky to have that bakery."

As her students move on, she hopes they remain open to learning new things.

"Be curious about what's happening elsewhere. Not be afraid to make mistakes as you're learning things because learning a language as you get older, you have to make mistakes before you get good."

And you are helping them build a strong foundation for success. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was proud to present Mrs. Morin with a $500 grant, sponsored by Western Security Bank. She was also surprised with a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee, along with a few other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next.