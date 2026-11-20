BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tatia Hill, an academic success teacher at Castle Rock Middle School whose role blends instruction with guidance counseling.

"My biggest thing is spreading what I call sunshine, and you're spreading sunshine everywhere you go and just trying to make everything a little brighter," said Mrs. Hill. "I focus with students on their academic work, so I provide interventions if they need interventions in reading, math, science, history, all of the above. I also help them with their work that's assigned in their classes. If they get behind on homework, I help them make that up. Then I also have, like, a counseling aspect to it as well because social-emotional and mental health are so directly tied to academics, whereas if they have things going on at home or other things that can cause being successful in the classroom to be difficult, I can kind of step in, and we work on regulation strategies and other things that can help them reset and be ready to go back into an academic setting."

She knows how important it is to have a safe and welcoming environment in her classroom.

"We need a place where we can know that we're loved and know that we are taken care of, and they get that around the school as well. We have an awesome staff here, and they get that from all of their teachers, but sometimes we need a smaller environment with somebody whose sole focus is the building the relationships part and not just the content. That's kind of where I step in."

Mrs. Hill is also the leader of the school's Care Club.

"Our focus on that is building an environment within the school that students know that they're cared for, know that they have safe people among, like, the student body to go to. So we do projects that just kind of make Castle Rock a better place for all students."

And she hopes the lessons they learn together stay with them for years to come.

"Take the skills that we build in classrooms- the math, the English, the writing, the reading, and the comprehension and critical thinking- and tie all of that together while also being able to be regulated, well-functioning adults in society that are capable of managing themselves in every situation positively."

A dedicated educator whose optimism brightens every room and leaves a lasting impact on her students. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Hill with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee along with a few other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher in your life, click here.