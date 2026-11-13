Burlington Elementary teacher celebrated by "One Class at a Time"

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Rachel Dominguez, a third-grade teacher who's new to the district, but she's already making a huge impact.

"We moved up from Las Vegas about a year ago," said Mrs. Dominguez. "I worked in Big Timber for a year doing special ed, and then my son's in hockey, so hockey is our life. We needed to be closer to a hockey rink, so we moved to Billings. Actually, we're still commuting from Columbus every day, so I drive about an hour here and back every day. I just love the district. I've met wonderful people, and it feels like this is where I need to be."

She really knows how to keep her students entertained and engaged.

"Especially in being in third grade, you're kind of middle of the road. You've done all the little kid things where it's like, 'Okay, that's all about the fun, how to get them engaged.' But once they start getting into about third grade and up, it's kind of like we have to focus on the academics, and they're still little. But I think we start thinking that their mindset is so much more mature by the time they get here, and it is, but they need things that are going to keep them excited about being here. And so if I can turn it into a game or if I can incorporate some type of craft activity that we can still do while following the curriculum, I think it's the best thing that we could do."

Throughout her 23 years of teaching, Mrs. Dominguez has enjoyed many rewards, but the most fulfilling remains the connection she forms with her students.

"Getting to know the different personalities, everybody's so different, and so, and every year is so different. What you think is going to be the same the following year, you're like, 'Oh, this is a whole new group of kids, new different personalities, new way of learning styles.' And so I think it just kind of keeps you on your toes, so you could be a veteran teacher and still every year is brand new."

As her students take their next steps in education, she carries a simple wish for them.

"I hope they learn how to be flexible. Things aren't always going to go the way that they're supposed to be. Just to understand that everybody is so different. And we're going to make mistakes, but to be accepting of that and to help people and support them as they're learning new things."

A teacher who genuinely sparks enthusiasm and brings joy to learning. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Dominguez with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee along with a few other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to make a nomination, click here. We could surprise a deserving teacher at your school next