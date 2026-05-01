Broadwater Elementary teacher receives "One Class at a Time" honor

Q2, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Laura Welch, a fifth-grade teacher who does an amazing job meeting students where they're at.

"I want to challenge them to the best of their ability, whether they're at one level or another," said Mrs. Welch. "They deserve the right to have the opportunity to be challenged, supported, and given the resources they need to be successful. And then, when they've met that challenge, I'll challenge them even more. It's always about getting to the top of their ability and learning."

In her twelve years of teaching, one goal has always remained constant.

"Developing their critical thinking, ethical thinking, and just getting them to see different perspectives."

Mrs. Welch's influence is not only felt in the classroom but also out in the community.

"I do help with student council with Ms. Thompson as well. One of the biggest things we did was for Veterans Day. My husband is in the military, so we wanted to make sure that they were recognized, and we brought in some Vietnam veterans to talk to our fifth graders, just to show how we respect them and that we're appreciative of what they've done. We do a lot in the school community. We just basically want the children to know they're loved and cared for and that student council is also there for them as their student peers."

And her hope for her students as they move forward in life?

"I just want them to thrive, be successful, and be the best they can be in whatever they choose to be."

No matter the road ahead, they take with them her invaluable lessons that helped mold them. And because of that and so much more, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Welch with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. And City Brew Coffee was also on hand to give her a $150 gift card, along with a few surprises. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.