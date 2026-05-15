Beartooth Elementary counselor receives "One Class at a Time" recognition

Q2, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Ally Stroup, a school counselor who really understands how kids today, now more than ever, need a soothing presence in their lives.

"It's huge to know the level of impact that we have on kids," said Mrs. Stroup. "It's amazing to have those interactions with kids and just to kind of help them continue this path into their future. For them to know their worth, to have confidence, to know that as they grow, that they just believe in themselves and know just what amazing kids that they are and individual people they are."

As you step into a room, there's an immediate sense of calm all around.

"We have kids who have just a lot of needs, you know, like with the daily struggles, with trying to manage school. Sometimes school is really hard. Sometimes social interactions are really hard. So having a place for kids to come and feel relaxed and also feel safe that they can talk about the needs that they're having or the struggles that they're having so that we can kind of problem solve and see how we can best help and support our students."

And her relationship go beyond the classroom.

"I really value my relationships with parents. They're the glue in their family, you know, to make sure everything's going okay, and any sort of collaboration or connection I can have with parents, I truly value because they know their kids the best and they're the biggest advocate for their students, too."

To truly understand the deep impact Mrs. Stroup has on the many lives she touches, just listen to the words written in her nomination: "There's a lot to learn from her: compassion, understanding, patience, grit, grace, determination, and connection. She is the glue that holds us all together."

"I just love this school and everything that we have here. So that was amazing."

And you're amazing, Mrs. Stroup. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to her with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. And City Brew Coffee was also on hand to give her a $150 gift card, along with a other few surprises. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.