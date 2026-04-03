Poly Drive Elementary teacher earns "One Class at a Time” recognition

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Brittany Kolbe, an elementary art teacher for nine years, whose passion for art and her students' love for it continues to grow.

"Art is everywhere," said Mrs. Kolbe. "It's just a way to help them understand their world and what's around them. I love kids. I love art. And they just, like, inspire me. And hopefully I inspire them."

She understands that today's students face constant distractions, and she's focused on keeping them engaged, encouraging them to unplug and explore a whole different world.

"I think it's good for them to do things that aren't on the computer. It gets them off of social media and maybe to start to understand that social media isn't all there is to the world."

The goal is for this experience to help foster their creativity moving forward.

"Hopefully most of them will have a love of art or an appreciation of art, even if they don't become artists, they'll have kind of have an understanding."

And if she's ever wondered just how much of a difference she makes, just listen to Kenna's words:

"I think Mrs. Kolbe should win. She's an art teacher to 493 kids. She's very kind because she can take time out of her schedule at home to help a student in need. She is very passionate about art, but she will help any time you need help. She might be busy, but that never gets in the way of helping a student."

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Kolbe with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also there to present her with a $150 gift card, along with a few other surprises. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.