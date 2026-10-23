Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter reaches settlement with Billings over 2025 incinerator displacement

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter says it has reached a settlement agreement with the City of Billings.

In a press release, YVAS says it settled with the city for expenses associated with the shelter's staff and animals being displaced after an incinerator burn malfunctioned in September last year.

The city was burning methamphetamine for the FBI when smoke started filling the facility on Monad Road, sending several YVAS employees to the hospital.

The release does not give a dollar amount, but said YVAS negotiated a resolution with the city rather than pursue lengthy litigation to recover its expenses.

Previous Q2 coverage:

Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter searching for homes for strays following meth malfunction

Executive Director Triniti Halverson is quoted as saying YVAS incurred expenses that go beyond what the settlement will recover.

The City of Billings continues to operate without shelter services after recently rejecting two proposals, including one from YVAS. City officials said was because both proposals were asking for too much money from the city.

Related:

Billings animal shelter cleanup nearly complete, but building may remain empty

‘Bigger burden’: Billings animal shelter laments end of animal control partnership

