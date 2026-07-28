Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter gets land donation for permanent 26,000-square-foot home

BILLINGS — Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is getting a new permanent home, thanks to a land donation from the Waggoner family.

The family donated five acres on Garden Avenue near the Yellowstone River. YVAS plans to build a 26,000-square-foot facility on the property, featuring large play yards, more natural lighting, training classes and adoption spaces.

Shelter staff and supporters are working to raise a total of $12 million before breaking ground. They're hoping to meet that goal and be able to break ground by the fall of 2028.

The shelter employees say they were forced to leave their long-time facility on Monad Road in September of last year after a city incinerator released meth-laced smoke inside the building during a drug burn.

Related: Montana DEQ investigating burning of methamphetamine at Billings animal shelter

Volunteers rally to help Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter move into new home