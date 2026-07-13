Yellowstone County reports confirmed rabies case, officials stress pet vaccinations

BILLINGS — State officials have confirmed a case of rabies in Yellowstone County, prompting veterinarians to remind residents to avoid contact with wildlife and ensure pets are current on their rabies vaccinations.

The Montana Department of Livestock confirmed the case earlier this month. It is the first confirmed case in Yellowstone County this year and the third reported statewide in 2026.

Dr. Edie Best, owner and lead veterinarian at Billings Animal Family Hospital, said while rabies cases remain uncommon, the disease is nearly always fatal once symptoms develop, making prevention critical.

"Rabies is 100% fatal," Best said. "The one vaccination that is absolutely mandatory is the rabies vaccination."

Rabies is a viral disease that affects the nervous system and can spread to both animals and humans through bites or scratches from infected animals. Health officials say residents should never approach or handle wild animals, particularly species known to carry the virus, including bats, skunks, raccoons, and foxes.

Best said unusual behavior is often the first warning sign.

"If you see one of those animals out in the daytime or acting unusually, like a bat that's laying on the ground or a skunk that's out in the middle of the day, ... stay away," she said. "That's not normal."

While human rabies infections are rare, any potential exposure should be treated as a medical emergency.

"If you get bit by that animal, that's an emergency room trip immediately," Best said. "The hard part about testing for rabies is the only way to test is to test the brain, so the animal has to be deceased."

According to the Montana Department of Livestock, there have been 27 confirmed rabies detections in Montana since July 2025, all involving bats. The Yellowstone County case marks the county's first confirmed detection this year.

Best said residents shouldn't panic but should remain aware of their surroundings, especially when spending time outdoors.

"We've always known it's out there," she said. "It's just a heads up. If you see something that really seems unusual, especially in one of those animals, it's probably not normal."