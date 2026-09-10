Yellowstone County commissioners are looking to contribute $100,000 annually to expand a Billings program designed to keep some first-time, nonviolent felony offenders out of jail while still holding them accountable.

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Yellowstone County considers funding expansion of alternatives program to ease jail overcrowding

Beta Alternatives says expanding its probation program for first-time, nonviolent felony offenders could save Yellowstone County nearly $2 million a year.

Beta Alternatives has operated the program since 1996, but the proposed expansion would open the program to more people facing felony charges, with a focus on drug-related offenses.

The program serves about 350 people, and the expansion could add 120 people under the new model.

Brandy Sanders, director of community programs at Beta Alternatives, said the expansion targets a specific population.

"These are individuals that hopefully are still productive citizens," Sanders said. "They still have jobs. They have homes, they have families. They don't want to stay in the legal system, but they need some help."

Sanders said the program's enhancement would broaden its reach.

"The enhancement to this program is that it will also include some felony charges, so we're primarily focused on drug-related offenses," Sanders said.

Another goal is to reduce pressure on the Yellowstone County Detention Facility, which has long operated over capacity.

The program aims to keep lower-risk offenders out of custody or help them get released faster.

"If we can keep somebody out of jail that doesn't necessarily need to be there because they're not necessarily a threat to society, it leaves room for those individuals that do need to be incarcerated because of their crimes," Sanders said.

Billings defense attorney Joe Zavatsky, who has represented hundreds of clients, said the expanded program benefits both the accused and the county.

"The innovative probation, if that's expanded, can alleviate both things — the jail overcrowding plus the time and the resources that the court system has," Zavatsky said.

Zavatsky said the program is a win-win.

"Also can benefit the county as well in lowering the jail needs and lowering the cost," said Zavatsky.

Beta Alternatives estimates the expanded program could save Yellowstone County about $1.9 million each year through lower jail costs, reduced caseloads, higher employment, and fewer felony convictions.

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