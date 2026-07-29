Yellowstone County commissioners tabled a new policy extending restrictions on signature gathering to all county building after heavy opposition spoke out at a Tuesday morning meeting.

Citizens said the policy would potentially limit political activity, although commissioners stated the policy aims to ensure the public has safe access to county facilities.

Watch Commissioner political activity story here:

Yellowstone County Commissioners table vote on political activity in and near county buildings

The policy change emerged at the county as a group, Yellowstone County Voices, has been gathering signatures to place a measure on the November ballot giving voters a say on development of data centers. Commissioners sued the measure's proponents, Broadview activist Kassi Solberg and Helena attorney Brian Miller, saying they wanted a judge to determine whether its language overextends the county's authority. Supporters are continuing to gather signatures.

Commissioners said they were concerned signature gatherers might affect people going in and out of county buildings, but they tabled a final vote on a policy after strong public comment.

“I find this illegal,” one citizen said to the commissioners.

“The proposed public access and political activity policy, it's just a blatant violation of our constitutional rights,” another citizen said to commissioners.

A policy has been in place since 2019 that covers only the county courthouse and requires signature gatherers to check in with county commissioners.

It prohibits signature gathering and campaigning that would cause any interference, harassment, intimidation, or unwanted solicitation.

The updated policy sought to expand those signature-gathering rules to all county buildings, including MetraPark.

“We wanted to ensure freedom of speech and all the constitutionality of the policy, yet also balance those that want to come down to the to the county buildings and do business,” said Commissioner Mike Waters, a Republican.

While commissioners said they're addressing concerns about polling places in the upcoming November elections, those at the meeting said the new policy was all about the data-center measure.

“In this moment you decide, now is the time to fast-track this issue,” said a woman during public comment.

Some expressed concern with the timing of the changes.

"Could this stop signature collection at MontanaFair for a ballot initiative that would let voters decide if data centers will be approved by the people?" one woman who has been gathering signatures asked. “Will we have unfettered access to the fair?”

“As long as they obey some of the state laws that were brought up in terms of harassment,” Waters said.

What will be allowed remains unknown.

Commissioners tabled the vote and asked the county attorney's office to reexamine the proposed policy.

“It's clear from the public comments that portions of the proposal should be reviewed and clarified,” said Steve Williams, Yellowstone County chief in-house counsel.

Commissioners could have the proposed revision as soon as next week.

“I find this policy trying to solve a problem that does not exist,” a woman said to commissioners.

Related:

NorthWestern Energy requests PSC to put regulations on data centers

Community voices concerns over Broadview AI data center project

Proposed AI data centers raise environmental concerns in Montana