BILLINGS — Yellowstone County Attorney Scott Twito will leave his position Oct. 25 after 29 years in the office to become interim U.S. attorney for the District of Montana.

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Yellowstone County attorney Scott Twito leaving for interim U.S. attorney role

Twito, who has served as county attorney for 16 years, will begin his new role Oct. 26.

In his resignation letter to the Yellowstone County commissioners, Twito said the timing was difficult but expressed confidence in his staff.

“My office is full of capable, dedicated public servants ready to continue serving the people of Yellowstone County,” Twito wrote. “While the timing of this is difficult, I know that the office is in good hands when I depart.”

Commissioners will discuss the process for filling the vacancy during a session Thursday, Oct. 22. They hope to identify an interim county attorney, with a formal vote expected at their regular meeting Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The transition could involve a second appointment because Twito’s name is already on the November ballot. If he wins the election but does not serve the new term, commissioners will appoint an interim county attorney to serve until the position is filled by election in November 2028. Commissioners have not yet decided how they will handle that second appointment.

In an interview with MTN on Monday, Twito said the office is prepared for the quick transition.

“It's been a pleasure to be here, and it’s in really good hands and got a lot of sharp, intelligent, dedicated people here,” Twito said. “It’s going to continue to do well. It’ll continue to be the envy of the rest of the state.”