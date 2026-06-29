Woman struck and injured by suspected drunken driver in south Billings

A woman suffered life-threatening injuries Friday night after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver on Riverside Road in south Billings, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

The woman was struck around 8:30 p.m. by an Audi that ran off the right side of the road, according to the highway patrol. The exact spot of the incident was not identified.

The driver was taken to the Yellowstone County jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the highway patrol. The suspect was not identified.

The woman remains in the hospital as of Monday, according to the highway patrol.