Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Billings Heights

BILLINGS - A woman was killed late Thursday in a two-vehicle crash in the Billings Heights.

The crash happened at the intersection of Yellowstone River Road and Hawthorne Avenue at about 11 p.m.

The Billings Police Department said in a press release that a passenger vehicle was traveling east on Yellowstone River Road, turning north onto Hawthorne when it collided with a westbound scooter.

A 28-year-old woman who was a passenger on the scooter died at the scene. The 42-year-old man driving the scooter was taken to a Billings hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the car remained at the scene and has been cooperative, police said. No arrests have been made.

The area of the crash was closed for several hours as police investigated the incident.

No other information, including the names of those involved, was released.