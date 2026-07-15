Woman killed in head-on collision in SE Montana

BROADUS - A woman was killed and a man injured in a head-on crash on U.S. Highway 212 between Broadus and Alzada.

The Montana Highway Patrol reported in a press release issued Wednesday that the crash happened on July 4 shortly after 9 p.m. at mile marker 105.

The patrol reports a 23-year-old man from Rockwood, Mich., was driving a Ford F150 eastbound on the highway as a 60-year-old woman from Elizabeth City, N.C., was driving a Ford Escape westbound when the two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane.

The driver of the Escape died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital in South Dakota with possible minor injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.