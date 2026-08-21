Windmill Fire grows to 3,655 acres near Reed Point; pre-evacuation notice issued

The Windmill Fire north of Reed Point has grown to 3,655 acres Thursday as firefighters scramble to increase resources.

Stillwater County has issued a pre-evacuation notice, which means residents in the area should prepare to evacuate but are not required to.

Firefighters have 15 engines, three dozers, two graders, five water tenders, three type 2 helicopters, two type 1 helicopters, four LATs and one VLAT at the scene.

The most active portions of the fire are currently the north, northwest, and southwest sides, according to the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation. Fire behavior is moderate with group torching and erratic winds burning primarily through grass and timber.

The fire is 1 percent contained.

Additional resources are en route, according to fire officials.

The fire started Wednesday, and the cause is unknown.