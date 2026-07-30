Volunteers give Billings homeless shelter a makeover

It's a new sign of hope in downtown Billings.

Watch the full video:

Volunteers help beautify homeless shelter in Billings

That's the message of a new mural that volunteers have been busy painting as part of a beautification project at the Off the Streets emergency shelter.

“We want our whole community to feel proud of this place. When they drive by, we want them to see that is a place that is treasured, and we also want the folks who live here to feel a sense of pride here,” said Jennifer Mercer, a board member for the shelter.

Russ Riesinger/MTN News

Dozens of volunteers from Faith Chapel in Billings pitched in with painting, cleaning, and landscaping—something the church does one Tuesday every month for different organizations in the community.

“We love our city, and it’s an honor to be a part of our city, especially in a place like this downtown. Any way that we can beautify it and bring life and restoration, the better,” said Brooks Rice, executive pastor at Faith Chapel.

Russ Riesinger/MTN News

Elyssa Leininger, who has painted several murals around town, is helping guide the volunteers as they complete the mural.

“It kind of portrays a message of hope for the community with a scene of mountains and trees—kind of a Montana vision,” says Leininger.

The mural is expected to be finished in the next couple of days.

Russ Riesinger/MTN News

The Billings Association of Realtors donated the garden beds for the project.

Some residents also helped.

“We focus on the chronically homeless. Our goal is to give people hope that they can have a better life,” says Mercer.