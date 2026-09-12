A crowd of volunteers gathered Saturday morning at Yellowstone National Cemetery in East Laurel to clean headstones as part of a national day of service hosted by nonprofit Carry the Load.

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Volunteers clean graves to honor veterans at Yellowstone National Cemetery

This cemetery, the only national cemetery in Montana, holds the remains of more than 2,500 people who served their country.

Stephen McCollum, the cemetery's manager, said the volunteer effort carries special meaning on the 25th anniversary of 9/11.

"I was a veteran myself and now taking care of veterans and taking care of veterans' families," McCollum said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Stephen McCollum at the Yellowstone National Cemetery

McCollum said the anniversary made the day even more significant.

"We all saw loss. We all saw community. We all saw unity," McCollum said.

Air Force veteran Blaine Rackliff said events like this bring people together in a meaningful way.

"To come to an event like this is wonderful because you meet veterans, new friends that you haven't met," Rackliff said.

For Rackliff, cleaning headstones was about more than volunteering; it's a way to give back to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Blaine Rackliff volunteering at Yellowstone National Cemetery

"Even though I can't do what I used to do in public safety, I keep trying to get to these kinds of events to honor others that have sacrificed, given the ultimate sacrifice," Rackliff said.

Wendy Roth, a specialist with JustServe.org, said volunteering looks different for everyone.

"I think that there is definitely a time and a season in your life. It's just finding what works for you and your family," Roth said.

Roth said giving back has always been a priority for her, and something she hopes to pass on.

"If it's an important thing to you, you find the time. And you teach it to your family and friends," Roth said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Volunteer Wendy Roth cleaning up graves at Yellowstone National Cemetery

McCollum said the turnout reflected the spirit of the community.

"It's all about heart and caring. And that's what they're [volunteers] here for. They have no ulterior motives. They're here to take care of this community and come together," McCollum said.

Rackliff echoed that sentiment.

"Great to see all the support. It's great to see it out here today," Rackliff said.

For Roth, the day left a lasting impression.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Volunteer grave cleanup at Yellowstone National Cemetery

"Just makes me happy. It makes me grateful for what I do have," Roth said.

Rackliff summed up the spirit of the morning simply.

"Doing something that's selfless," Rackliff said.

