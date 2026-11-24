COLUMBUS — A Stillwater County judge sentenced Tyler Allen Turney to life in prison without the possibility of parole Monday for killing his estranged girlfriend and her mother and shooting two others at a home near Absarokee and Nye in December 2025.

Turney pleaded guilty in September to two counts of deliberate homicide and two counts of attempted deliberate homicide in connection with the Dec. 8 shooting that killed 20-year-old Nila Dawson and her mother, Justine Dawson. He also shot Nila's father, Greg Dawson, and family friend Matthew Osgood.

Judge Matthew Wald handed down consecutive prison sentences for all four counts, along with 80-year prison terms for each attempted homicide count. All four sentences will run consecutively. Wald also imposed additional 10-year sentences for the use of a weapon on each count.

Previous Q2 coverage:

Absarokee community mourning loss of mother & daughter after tragic deaths

The judge credited Turney with 351 days served in jail and waived restitution, finding him indigent. Greg Dawson had requested $108,796.11 in restitution.

The shooting happened at the Dawson family home on Stillwater River Road between Absarokee and Nye. This is a developing story.

Related:

Father and shooting survivor reflects on loss, recovery after Nye shooting suspect pleads guilty

'Unimaginable emotional pain': Fundraiser established to support Absarokee attack survivor