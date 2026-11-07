Two Montanans die from the flu in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — Two people in Yellowstone County have died from the flu, marking the first flu deaths in the county this season.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Riverstone Health confirmed the deaths. One was a man in his 70s, and the other was a woman in her 90s. Both died in October. Neither had gotten a flu shot this season.

The flu is currently spreading across the county. Since the start of the respiratory illness season on Oct. 4, the county has seen 119 cases. 15 people have been hospitalized.

Montana is currently reporting 76 hospitalizations and 3 deaths.

According to the CDC, Montana currently has a "Very Low" level of respiratory illness. The agency also reports that Montana currently has a "Growing" number of cases of flu and COVID-19.

Health leaders say the flu should never be taken lightly. They say prevention is key to protecting the most vulnerable, including older adults, young children, pregnant people, and those with health conditions.

The flu spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms can include a high fever, chills, headaches, a sore throat and body aches. It can take one to four days for symptoms to show up.

Health officials say a flu shot is the best way to protect yourself and your family. Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available at local clinics, doctors' offices, and pharmacies across the state.

You can also help stop the spread by washing your hands often, covering your coughs and sneezes, and staying home when you are sick.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

