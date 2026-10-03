MILES CITY — What started as a spontaneous online scroll turned into a major renovation project for two Miles City women who took a chance on breathing new life into a decades-old roadside motel, Motel Miles.

For Awna Irish and Whitney Bird, the idea began when they stumbled across photos of the former Star Motel, a 1960s-era property located just off the highway in Miles City.

Watch the story of the transformation below:

Two Miles City women transform 1960s motel into modern roadside getaway

"I think it was like a Friday morning. I was still in bed and scrolling the pictures and she's like, 'Want to come look at it?'" Bird said. "I thought she was joking, and then she wasn't joking."

Before they had much time to second-guess the decision, the pair made an offer on the property.

What may have seemed like an ambitious undertaking quickly became a reality. Both women balanced the project alongside full-time jobs, dedicating nearly every spare moment to transforming the aging motel.

"We had no business...trying to take on a new venture," Bird said. "Or no time," Irish said.

The work was far from glamorous in the beginning. Renovations started with demolition, including removing old carpet, tearing out bathroom surrounds and clearing away years of wear and tear.

Hannah Pedeferri/MTN News Motel Miles

"There was just a mess of stuff that was not all the fun stuff," Bird said.

But once the cleanup was complete, the creative vision began to take shape.

Each room was designed with its own unique character, blending vintage finds with modern updates. Irish and Bird sourced furniture from thrift stores, personal collections and local treasures, creating a space that celebrates the nostalgia of classic American roadside motels while offering a fresh experience for today's travelers.

Hannah Pedeferri/MTN News Motel Miles

"We found pieces of furniture we liked. Some you had in your collection, some we thrifted," Bird said. "We tried to kind of mix old and new to keep up with that whole nostalgic vibe."

The goal, they said, was simple: to give the motel a modern identity.

"The goal was to take the idea of a nostalgic roadside motel and modernize it," Bird said.

Throughout the renovation process, community support became an important source of motivation. Residents followed the project, offered encouragement and helped spread the word as the motel took shape.

"We knew it was going to be work, but I think knowing that you had a community supporting you and following you along made it fun," Irish said.

Now, with guests booking staycations and visitors arriving through word-of-mouth recommendations, Irish and Bird say the response has made every late night and long weekend worthwhile.

"That's been encouraging, too, that they want to come out and support you," Bird said.

For the two owners, the project represents more than just a renovated motel. It's proof that sometimes the biggest opportunities begin with a simple idea and the willingness to say yes.

The motel is located at 1268 US HWY 12, Miles City, MT.