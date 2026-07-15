Two Great Falls nurses to bike across Montana to raise awareness for colorectal cancer

GREAT FALLS — Most people don't celebrate Labor Day by hopping on a bicycle and riding across Montana.

But that's exactly what Great Falls gastrointestinal nurses Maggie Reilly and Aubrie Viste plan to do.

(WATCH: Montana nurses to bike across the state to raise awareness for colorectal cancer)

Montana nurses to bike across the state to raise awareness for colorectal cancer

Beginning Sept. 5, the pair will ride roughly 610 miles from Lolo Pass to the North Dakota border as part of their awareness campaign, "All A** No Gas," an effort to encourage more Montanans to get screened for colorectal cancer and break down the stigma surrounding colonoscopies.

For Reilly, the idea grew out of a viral social media video.

While entering the Miss USA open casting call in 2025, she filmed a behind-the-scenes look at what it's actually like to have a colonoscopy. The response was surprising.

"We had a lot of good feedback," Reilly said. "People reaching out saying, 'I had colon cancer,' or 'My mom had colon cancer.' It kind of just spiraled from there."

She wanted to do something bigger. So she asked Viste if she'd consider biking across Montana and she didn’t hesitate.

"Yep," Viste recalled.

The ride will cover about 610 miles over eight days, averaging roughly 80 to 100 miles each day.

Along the way, the nurses plan to share educational videos and personal stories on social media while raising money for colorectal cancer awareness.

Their motivation comes from what they see every day at work.

"We're seeing patients coming in that are our age — 30s, 40s, 50s — getting diagnosed," Reilly said. "It's devastating."

According to the nurses, too many people delay screenings because they're embarrassed or afraid of the procedure.

They hope a little humor and transparency can help change that.

"We're just trying to take the scary out," Viste said. "It's a really good nap."

Reilly says the biggest misconception is that a colonoscopy is simply a test to detect cancer.

"I think the biggest thing is that a colonoscopy is a very easy procedure," she said. "It's not just a screening, it's preventative as well. We're removing the polyps, the things that we believe cause cancer."

The women have spent months training for the ride while balancing full-time jobs at Benefis Health System. Community members and local businesses have also rallied behind the effort, donating hotel rooms, supplies and financial support to help make the ride possible.

For Reilly and Viste, the finish line isn't the ultimate goal.

If their journey convinces even one person to schedule a potentially lifesaving screening, they'll consider every mile worth it.

The ride begins Sept. 5 and is expected to conclude eight days later near the Montana-North Dakota border. Donations and updates on the journey are available through the team's social media pages and fundraising campaign.