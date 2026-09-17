BILLINGS — Two young Billings brothers are turning a stinky job into a growing business — and picking up some valuable life lessons along the way.

Ryder, 16, and Preston, 14, Biery launched their poop scooping business, Big Sky Scoopers, in Arizona with a straightforward motivation.

Watch the two young entrepreneurs talk about their business:

Two Billings brothers turn poop scooping into a growing small business

"We didn't have much money of our own," Ryder said Thursday.

Rather than asking for cash, they decided to earn it.

"We started it so we could get some personal money for things we wanted to spend on for fun," Ryder said.

The brothers quickly built a client list of more than 20 customers in Arizona. When their family relocated to Billings, the business came with them.

"We gave it a bit before we started it back up so we could get settled in, but we continued shortly after," Ryder said.

Now they go house-to-house, cleaning yards across Billings. For the brothers, one of the best parts of the job is simple.

"Getting to see all the cute dogs every day," Ryder said.

Their pricing is straightforward.

"Our rates are generally on a case by case basis. We do $20 per week, per every two dogs, and then it will just go up from their base on, like a case by case basis," they said.

The brothers are entering an industry that is expanding rapidly. The pet care market continues to grow nationwide as more people own pets and pay for convenience services, including pooper scoopers. Billings alone now has several pet waste removal companies.

For their mom, Andrea, the biggest reward is not the money — it is the life lessons her sons are gaining.

"They've learned what they want out of life, like to start their own business. It's probably not going to be poop scooping forever, but this gives them a good solid foundation of being their own bosses, setting their own schedules, deciding what they want to do in life," Andrea said.

The brothers say the business is also teaching them financial responsibility.

"Money management is a big thing that it helps us manage," Ryder said.

And even after reaching their original goals, they kept pushing forward — something their mom noticed.

"They had a goal and they reached the goal and they didn't just stop. When they reached their goal, they kept going," Andrea said.

As their client list continues to grow, so does their sales pitch.

"We're accepting new clients," Preston said. "In most of Billings," Ryder said.