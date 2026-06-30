A Billings woman is turning Tuesday nights into a movement, pairing outdoor activities with sweet treats to help adults build friendships.

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Tuesday Treats: Billings group fights loneliness one ride at a time

Jourdyn Browning founded a group called Tuesday Treats to give adults a low-pressure way to meet people and get active. What started as a small gathering has grown quickly.

"We went from like 30-something members to now there's 115 members in the group chat, which is really exciting," Browning said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Jourdyn Browning at Big Dipper

The group meets every Tuesday for an activity, anything from biking to pickleball, all followed by a sweet treat. Most recently, members started at Albertsons on 13th Street West, biked down Grand Avenue, and ended up at Big Dipper ice cream shop.

Browning said the idea came from a friend in Bozeman who started a similar group, and it grew out of a simple truth about adult life.

"You become an adult, and you kind of become in your own little world," Browning said.

"You're going on your own journey. And so sometimes finding people to connect with is really hard, but we're made for community," Browning said.

Member Jade Jones said Tuesday Treats fills a gap that many adults feel but rarely talk about.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Jade Jones downtown at Big Dipper

"I think really for adults, the only place you can meet people is at work. And some people don't work with a lot of people, and they want to spread their wings and find people who share hobbies and stuff like that," Jones said.

The need for community connection carries real health implications. The United Health Foundation found Montana's depression rate stood at almost 25% in 2024. Health professionals say loneliness and isolation are major contributors to those rates.

Kassia Lyman, health and wellness director for the YMCA, said even small amounts of physical activity can make a meaningful difference.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Kassia Lyman at the YMCA

"Even 10 minutes a day can make a big difference on your mental health just by getting out and getting some fresh air or coming in and seeing other people," Lyman said.

Jones said the social element of the group is part of what makes it work.

"Being social, I think, really helps. The loneliness of it, at least," Jones said.

Browning agreed.

"Just getting outside, doing something after work, I think really helps with mental health," Browning said.

The group uses social media, including Instagram and TikTok, to reach new members. Browning's husband, Andy, said the online outreach has helped the group grow.

"She's really good with like reaching people through Instagram and now reaching people through TikTok has really helped this little Tuesday Treat thing kind of blow up," Andy Browning said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Andy Browning at Big Dipper

Andy Browning said the concept is simple but powerful.

"It just promotes people to just move their bodies," Andy Browning said.

Grace Stewart/MTN News Tuesday Treats at the Big Dipper downtown

Jones' message to anyone on the fence is straightforward.

"It's a great event. Join," Jones said.